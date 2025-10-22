Syndrela-Divyanshi world No. 1; 6 paddlers in top-100 in a first

new delhi: Syndrela Das and Divyanshi Bhowmick have achieved a historic milestone by climbing to the No. 1 spot in the latest ITTF Under-19 Girls’ Doubles World Rankings, released on Tuesday.

The Indian duo topped the global standings with 3910 points, ahead of Chinese Taipei’s Wu Jia-En and Wu Ying-Syuan (3195) and France’s Leana Hochart and Nina Guo Zheng (3170). In another first for the Indian table tennis, six Indian girls have broken into the top 100 of the world doubles rankings, underlining the country’s steady rise in youth development.

Syndrela and Divyanshi’s ascent to the top is the result of a string of strong performances at both domestic and international events. Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani are placed 13th with 1575 points.