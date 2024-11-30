Syed Modi International: Sindhu, Lakshya stroll into semi-finals

Lucknow: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen moved a step closer to clinching the women’s and men’s singles title respectively, registering straight-game wins to advance to the semifinals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Second seed Priyanshu Rajawat also registered a fine 21-13 21-8 win over Hong Kong’s Nguyen Hai Dang to enter the men’s singles semifinals.

Top seed Sindhu, a two-time champion at the event (2017, 2022), defeated China’s Dai Wang 21-15, 21-17 in a 48-minute women’s singles quarterfinal.

Lakshya, the 2021 World Championship bronze medallist, also dominated his match, beating compatriot Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-8, 21-19 in the men’s singles quarterfinal.

“Today’s match was important. Even though she is a low-ranked player, it doesn’t matter. I have rectified

my mistakes from yesterday, what went wrong I have not made those again today. I was aggressive from the beginning. Overall, I am happy with my game compared to yesterday,” Sindhu said. “Yesterday, it was a rough patch at some point of time. But I think today

I did not give her a chance. I am happy with the result and my game. I would like to finish the year on a very good note,” she said.