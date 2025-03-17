Swiss Open: It’s Lakshya against Prannoy in Round 1 as shuttlers aim for glory

Basel: Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will continue their quest to regain top form when the $250,000 Swiss Open gets underway here on Tuesday, featuring draws that are crowded with Indians.

Sindhu, who is seeded seventh, will take on Malvika Bansod, India’s No. 2 female shuttler, in a clash between two generations.

Lakshya will also face a compatriot in HS Prannoy, who is a 2016 winner here, in his men’s singles opening match of the BWF Super 300 tournament. Sindhu, the 2022 champion, suffered an opening round exit from the All England Championship last week after returning to action following a hamstring injury. Malvika, however, logged a win over Yeo Jia Min.