Swiatek puts Rome loss behind, ready for French Open after attitude shift

PARIS: Iga Swiatek spent the past fortnight digesting a tough Rome defeat and recalibrating her mindset as she returns to Roland Garros chasing a fourth successive French Open crown, the defending champion said on Friday.

The Pole admitted she had been weighed down by perfectionism in recent weeks but believes a subtle shift in attitude could be the key to extending her dominance on Parisian clay.

“After (the third-round defeat in) Rome, I had a lot of time to think about how I played and what my attitude was,” Swiatek told reporters. “I realised I needed to change something and maybe get a little bit more energetic before matches.”

The 23-year-old, who lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 2020, 2022, 2023 and last year, said she had been guilty of over-focusing on mistakes, anchoring them instead of moving past them — a trap for any elite athlete.

“It’s not that complicated. Sometimes you just need to be more brave, go for it, and not overthink the errors,” she said.

Despite recent frustrations, Swiatek said she was buoyed by strong form on the practice court and a sense of homecoming at Roland Garros, where she feels “just good” both on and off the clay.

As for conditions, she dismissed concerns about the unpredictable spring weather in Paris.

“I feel like I’m a good player in terms

of adjusting,” she said.”