Swiatek, Alcaraz’s open brightly

Paris: Iga Swiatek, who has struggled lately, and Carlos Alcaraz, who has not, got off to good starts in their French Open title defences Monday, recording straight-set victories to reach the second round.

Swiatek was up first in Court Philippe-Chatrier and defeated 42nd-ranked Rebecca Sramkova 6-3 6-3. Swiatek compiled 25 winners and 17 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 24-minute contest.

Alcaraz needed only about a half-hour more than that for a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Giulio Zeppieri, an Italian qualifier who is ranked 310th. Alcaraz won all 14 of his service games, saving the three break points he faced, at Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

“It was really, really solid,” Alcaraz said. “Really proud about my start.”

Both Swiatek and Alcaraz sat in the Chatrier stands a day earlier to watch the farewell tribute to 14-time champion Rafael Nadal — and both active players wore the rust-colored T-shirts that read “Merci Rafa” distributed to spectators.

Swiatek has often talked about her admiration for Nadal; Alcaraz is considered the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s heir apparent.

“For sure, there were tears,” said Swiatek, who faces 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. “It was amazing ceremony, and I’m happy that Roland Garros did this for Rafa. I’m happy that also the whole tennis world had an opportunity to kind of come together and just thank him. ... He’s a GOAT.”