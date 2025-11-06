Sweet 16 wins for Bayern

london: Bayern Munich and Liverpool won the blockbuster matchups in the Champions League. Micky van de Ven might have already scored the competition’s goal of the season.

With a 2-1 win at defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern made it 16 straight victories in all competitions to underline their status as perhaps the new leading force in European soccer.

Real Madrid came unstuck at Anfield for the second straight season, losing 1-0 to Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold — jeered on his every touch — endured a miserable return to his long-time former club. Midway through the fourth round of league-stage games, only Bayern and Arsenal are on a maximum 12 points. Arsenal swept to a 3-0 win at Slavia Prague, bringing 15-year-old Max Dowman off the bench to make him the youngest player in Champions League history.

The moment of the night fell to Van de Ven, the lanky Tottenham defender who set off on a mazy, 90-metre run from the edge of his own area to score the team’s third goal in a 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen.

“It was like Lionel Messi transformed into a center back,” Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said.

Mixed fortunes for Diaz

Bayern oozed quality in the first half before showing resilience in the second half to hold on with 10 men at the Parc des Princes on a night of mixed fortunes for Luis Diaz.

The former Liverpool winger produced clinical finishes in the fourth and 32nd minutes to power the German champions into a 2-0 lead, only to mar his display with a reckless lunge from behind on PSG right back Achraf Hakimi in first-half stoppage time. Diaz was sent off after a VAR review and Hakimi hobbled out of the game with an injured left ankle. PSG, who had already seen Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé come off hurt, reduced the deficit through substitute Joao Neves.

At Anfield, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced save after save to defy Liverpool almost single-handedly but was finally beaten by Alexis Mac Allister’s header off a free kick in

the 61st minute.