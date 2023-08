Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the US in the Women’s World Cup.

Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke deadlock with a headed goal at 66th-minute mark to help the blue & yellow finish 3-0 & win Group G.