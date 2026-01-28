Svitolina rolls back the years to enter semis, Sabalenka joins her

new delhi: This Australian Open is turning into a nightmare for women in the singles main draw. After Madison Keys’ exit on Monday, it was Elina Svitolina’s turn to play giant-killer on Tuesday, as she out-hit Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 to storm into the semi-finals. Up next, Svitolina faces the formidable Aryna Sabalenka, who brushed aside Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0.



For those who believed Svitolina was past her prime, the Ukrainian delivered a commanding performance in the quarter-finals, striking winners at will while keeping her unforced errors firmly in check. Four aces and 12 outright winners were not what tennis fans had come to expect from Svitolina, whose career has seen its share of ups and downs. Yet, her return in 2026 has been emphatic.

Ranked No. 12, Svitolina was among the strongest players of the previous generation. With time having passed — and motherhood now part of her life — she has rediscovered her magic against younger opponents during this Melbourne fortnight. The win virtually assures her a return to the Top 10 after the birth of her daughter, Skai. When she returned to the tour in 2023, doubts lingered over her ability to regain elite form.

Not on Tuesday.

Svitolina pounded shots off both wings with comfort and conviction. “After maternity leave, it was my dream to come back into the Top 10,” she said. “It has always been my goal. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen last year — I stopped after September due to injury. During the off-season, I told my coach, ‘I want to come back to the Top 10 this year,’ and that’s been my goal.”

Gauff, meanwhile, struggled to digest the defeat and vented her frustration on her racquet, smashing it multiple times as she walked through the tunnel back to the locker room. To be fair, the American had only herself to blame, with her serve lacking bite and errors creeping in repeatedly.

Those who have followed Svitolina’s evolution will notice a clear shift in her game. Once a passive counterpuncher who waited for opponents to falter, she now takes the ball early and plays with far greater aggression and precision.

As the business end of the season’s first Grand Slam gathers momentum, Carlos Alcaraz continues to move with trademark precision. Following his coaching change — from Juan Carlos Ferrero to Darren Cahill — the Spaniard was in fine rhythm against Alex de Minaur in the night session, secure a 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 win.