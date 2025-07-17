Suryavanshi’s now turning heads in England

Singapore: With his gluttonous appetite for runs, wunderkind Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making his presence felt in England. He has been signing autographs, obliging requests for selfies, and even making fans drive long hours to get a glimpse of him.

Having become a household name in India following his record-breaking hundred in the IPL, the 14-year-old from Bihar is now attracting eyeballs on the U-19 tour of UK.

He has been consciously kept away from the media glare but his achievements on the field have not gone unnoticed in this part of the world.

Those who are part of a rather large Indian diaspora in the UK and the locals had their eyes trained on the left-hander during the first Youth Test in the sleepy town of Beckenham.

“He is my role model. I like his aggressive style of batting,” said a local kid from Beckenham after getting an autograph from Suryavanshi at the Kent County Cricket Ground on the final day of the red-ball series opener. Ten days ago, Suryavanshi had hammered a 78-ball 143 for India U-19 in a 50 over game against England U-19 in Worcester.

England U-19 left-arm spinner Ralphie Albert, who was part of the white-ball game in Worcester and also the Youth Test here, was surprised by the Indian’s aggressive approach across formats. “I bowled to him throughout the ODI series. And then coming off the Test series, you’d think maybe he’d pull back a bit, but he’s kept going.