Suryavanshi on fire for Bihar

ranchi: Bihar’s batters went on a record-breaking spree with teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Sakibul Gani leading the carnage with the quickest hundreds to power them to a world record team total of 574/6 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match here Wednesday.

Bearing the brunt of the sustained onslaught in the plate group match was minnows Arunachal Pradesh, as Gani (128 off 40 balls) raced to his ton in 32 balls, the fastest by Indian in List A cricket.

This was after Suryavanshi went berserk en route to a blistering 84-ball 190, including hitting 15 sixes, while reaching the three-figure mark in just 36 balls. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan’s 39-ball 125 was eclipsed by Devdutt Padikkal’s 147 as defending champions Karnataka beat Jharkhand by five wickets in their Group A tie.