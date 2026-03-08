Surya’s final mantra: ‘No pressure, no fun’

AHMEDABAD: If World Cup finals bring nerves, Suryakumar Yadav is determined to embrace them. His mantra: “No pressure, no fun.” Instead of avoiding the butterflies, the India captain focuses on staying in the present, keeping the dressing room relaxed, and sharing responsibility with his teammates.

“The mood in the camp is very relaxed, very happy,” Surya said on the eve of India’s final clash with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. “It’s a special feeling leading such a wonderful side on home soil at such a wonderful stadium. Everyone is very excited.” Addressing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s remarks about silencing the crowd, Surya joked: “Everyone is sticking to the same line. At least say something new.” He emphasised that India’s focus remains internal, not external.

Central to his philosophy is simplicity. “We just want to keep everything very, very simple. Not to complicate things. We’ve been doing good things and want to continue the same.” Surya brushed aside concerns over spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s fluctuating form: “It’s a team sport. Everyone’s day won’t be good. He’s the world’s number one bowler and knows how to win the match.” For Surya, India’s success stems from staying present and collective thinking, a mindset shaped by coach Gautam Gambhir. “You won’t win a tournament because of one or two players. Every contribution counts, whether it’s 21 runs in seven balls or a fifty.”

A relaxed dressing-room vibe, he added, is key. Players like Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube help maintain it. Leadership, he believes, is trust, freedom, and shared focus—not authority. “A happy team atmosphere is the key. Listen, trust, and move forward together,” Surya concluded, ready to lead India into a high-stakes T20 final.