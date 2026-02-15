Suryakumar teases, smiles and sidesteps, keeps cool ahead of Pakistan showdown

Colombo: On the eve of one of cricket’s most electrifying encounters, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was all smiles, mischief, and meticulous control. When the media circled around the inevitable India–Pakistan handshake talk, Surya deflected with his trademark charm.

“Wait for 24 hours and you will know everything,” he said, grinning, leaving journalists guessing and the stadium abuzz.

Fitness updates were delivered with the same cool precision. Star opener Abhishek Sharma is fit and in the XI — a subtle nod to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s earlier hope to face India’s strongest side. “If they want him to play, we will play him,” Surya quipped, laughter rippling across the room. Beyond the jokes, Surya offered a glimpse into his tactical mind. On team atmosphere and India–Pakistan tensions from the Asia Cup, he was deliberate:

“The mood and the atmosphere begin from the dressing room, from the bus. What you see on the field is a by-product of that. The cricket mood I am talking about is good. I don’t know which atmosphere you are referring to.”

Selection decisions were a “good headache,” he admitted. With a battery of fast bowlers — Bumrah, Arshdeep, Siraj — and an array of spinners in peak form, he insisted past Asia Cup combinations offered a reliable blueprint.

Facing Pakistan’s spinning arsenal, including Usman Tariq, did not faze him. “He is a different character when he bowls, but we won’t surrender. We’ve practiced against similar bowlers and will execute our plans,” Surya said, adding that the wicket looked “very good” for India’s approach.

And the pressure of an India–Pakistan night? “It’s about the occasion. We don’t play them often. We try to keep things simple and put our best foot forward,” he said. On India’s batting slips so far, he stressed responsibility: “One or two batters need to step up. Being brave and showing character takes us across the line.”

Surya Kumar Yadav’s press conference was classic — playful, commanding, and layered with strategy. And when it came to the handshake, the captain left everyone hanging: “Wait for 24 hours.”