Suryakumar feels Hardik’s return opens up various options

cuttack: India captain Suryakumar Yadav believes Hardik Pandya’s return will restore the tactical depth and balance that shaped the team’s Asia Cup surge when the world champions take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting here on Tuesday.

The ace India seam-bowling all-rounder, who sustained a left quadriceps injury and missed the Asia Cup final, is fully fit and in fine form after making his comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His timely return ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup has brought back the much-needed flexibility and balance, with his new-ball spells offering India the cushion to field three, even four spinners.

“I think what you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he was bowling the new ball, he opened a lot of options, lot of combinations for us with respect to playing XI,” Suryakumar said on the eve of the series-opening T20I here.

“That’s what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done really well in all the matches, all good games also, all bigger games in ICC events.

“I think that experience will count a lot. His presence will definitely give a good balance to the side.”

Incidentally, Pandya, who landed a day early in Cuttack and trained solo at Barabati Stadium, skipped the optional session on Monday, but the skipper confirmed that both he and Shubman Gill -- returning from a neck spasm -- are available.

“Right now, both of them look healthy and fit,” he said.

For India, this series is the start of a 10-match run into the home T20 World Cup in February, but Suryakumar said the groundwork was laid long back.

“Our 2026 T20 World Cup preparation began right after we won the T20 World Cup in 2024... Our preparation is similar. The preparation started after the T20 World Cup 2024 got over. Since then, we have been trying new things and everything is working for us.”

He underlined that India’s recent success stems from consistency of selection.