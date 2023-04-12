Suryakumar continues to lead ICC T20 batter ranking

He might be going through a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League but Suryakumar Yadav continued to top the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar is leading the chart with 906 rating points ahead of Pakistan duo of Mohammed Rizwan (811 points) and skipper Babar Azam (755), South Africa's Aiden Markram (748) and Devon Conway of New Zealand (745).

Virat Kohli remained static at the 15th spot.

Suryakumar is not having the best of IPL, registering scores of 15, 1 and 0 in Mumbai Indians' first three games.

Babar, who moved up to third, will get further opportunity to make gains on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday.

A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka stars who did feature in the recently-completed T20I series were rewarded for their performances, with young spinner Maheesh Theekshana the biggest eye-catcher as the 22-year-old rose to a career-high rating and equal fifth-place on the rankings for bowlers.