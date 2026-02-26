Suryakumar & Co need positivity mantra more than ever

chennai: Team India must show both content and intent against Zimbabwe in their do-or-die Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.



The MA Chidambaram Stadium has been buzzing over the past few days. Like a bride awaiting her big day, the Chepauk pitch — the 22-yard strip — is dressed and ready, sparking speculation about how it will behave. But conditions should not be a distraction. The equation for skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his men is simple: win big and keep hopes alive.

How one defeat can alter the narrative dramatically. India’s loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday has triggered doubt and eroded belief among sections of the fan base. The manner of that collapse — against disciplined, high-quality bowling and fielding — raised uncomfortable questions. As batting coach Sitanshu Kotak admitted on Wednesday, “The last game was the worst in two years, but we need to move on.”

Before India take the field on Thursday evening, attention will be on the afternoon clash between the West Indies and South Africa in Ahmedabad. Both teams registered commanding wins in their Super 8 openers, further intensifying scrutiny of India’s campaign. What has surprised many is how quickly faith has wavered in a side that looked invincible in the league stage.

Yet writing off India would be premature. The squad possesses depth in both batting and bowling, along with vast T20 experience from domestic leagues and international cricket. The real concern has been key players failing to click at crucial moments.

The Men in Blue know what it means to represent India. Preparations in Chennai have been intense, and signs suggest Sanju Samson could feature on Thursday. The team management has persisted with certain players, and while returns have been mixed, trolling and abuse serve no purpose.

Abhishek Sharma has struggled for form, and the team will hope he finds his rhythm quickly. Ishan Kishan, prolific earlier in the tournament, endured a rare failure against South Africa. Leadership, too, will be under the spotlight. Suryakumar must lead from the front — with both bat and body language — and lift morale in a pressure situation. Selection decisions have also been debated, particularly the omission of Axar Patel in Ahmedabad. In hindsight, such calls are easy to dissect. Local spinner Varun Chakravarthy, despite a recent off day, remains capable of providing the spark India need.