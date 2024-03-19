Suryakumar certain to miss MI’s season opener in IPL

Mumbai: Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is certain to miss Mumbai Indians’ IPL opener against Gujarat Titans on March 24 as he is yet to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The world No 1 T20 batter Suryakumar has been stationed at the NCA in Bengaluru for his recovery and rehabilitation following a surgery for sports hernia.

Suryakumar, who has been out of action since December, had a fitness

test at the NCA on Tuesday but PTI understands that the 33-year-old needs “further assessment”.

His participation in the subsequent matches for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27, Rajasthan Royals on April 1 and Delhi Capitals on April 7 would be determined at a

later stage.