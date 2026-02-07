Suryakumar backs Ishan, sounds alarm on Rana

Mumbai: India captain Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged both opportunity and concern at the team’s pre-match press conference on Friday, all but confirming Ishan Kishen’s place in the playing XI against the United States while conceding that the injury to frontline pacer Harshit Rana could disrupt the carefully planned combinations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.



Yadav admitted that Rana’s fitness remains a worry, describing the situation as “not looking good,” though he stopped short of ruling the fast bowler out. He confirmed that Rana is undergoing scans and is currently under physio watch, with the BCCI yet to make an official call on his availability.

“Don’t worry, we have 11 players for tomorrow,” Yadav said with a laugh.

“But it’s a big blow because you make a squad of 15 players with a lot of combinations in mind. If he is not available for us going forward, then we will set other combinations however we can do it. We have enough players, enough combinations, but if we miss him, we will definitely miss him.”

The captain indicated that India are open to adjusting their bowling mix depending on conditions and opposition, including the possibility of playing two spinners if required.

Having multiple high-quality options, he said, was a “good headache.”

“It is an added advantage that you have such good bowlers available,” Yadav said on the eve of India’s opening match. “But you also have to look at the combination — whom do you play against a certain opposition. If there is a need that we can play two spinners, or two wrist spinners, then we will definitely play them.”

Referring to Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, he added, “It is always good to have options like Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, two of the best spinners in the world. That is a very good headache.”

While speculation continues around Mohammed Siraj as a potential replacement should Rana be ruled out, Yadav refrained from addressing specific names, keeping the focus on flexibility rather than personnel.

The Indian skipper also brushed aside suggestions that the team’s heavy left-handed batting presence could pose a tactical issue, calling the debate around left-right combinations overrated.

“I think it is a good headache,” he said when asked about the imbalance. “When you have played so much cricket against left-arm spinners or off-spinners, you have practised a lot.

On a given day, irrespective of whether a spinner or a fast bowler is bowling to two left- handers or two right-handers, your job is to do what you do best for the team.”

Yadav was effusive in his praise of Ishan Kishan’s form in the lead-up to the tournament and all but confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter will feature in the playing XI against the USA, and not below the No. 3 position.

“The way he played cricket in the last five T20s — it was international cricket, and that’s why it showed,” Yadav said. “But if you look at the domestic cricket he played in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he batted the same way. He came here and carried the same thing.”

Kishan, who opened in the warm-up game after batting at No. 3 earlier, has earned the captain’s confidence.

“He got the opportunity at No. 3, and he opened in the warm-up game. So whatever position he plays, he won’t play below No. 3. But whatever opportunity comes, he will bat like this,” Yadav said.