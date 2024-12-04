Surya, Shivam smash it for Mumbai; Shami remains economical for Bengal

Hyderabad: India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed 70 off 46 balls in his first appearance in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Shivam Dube capped his return from a three-month long injury lay-off with a scintillating 37-ball-71 as Mumbai outplayed Services by 39 runs in a Group E match here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Mumbai scored 192 for 4 riding on the 130-run fourth wicket stand between Surya and Dube.

Between the duo, they smashed 11 sixes with Dube enjoying the lion’s share. Surya also hit seven boundaries while Dube had a couple of fours to his credit. Surya’s hits were primarily on the on-side with one six over long-on, couple towards deep mid-wicket region and one behind square.

Both batters were severe on off-spinner Nitin Tanwar who went for 54 in his four overs.

In reply, Services were all out for 153 in 19.3 overs with Shardul Thakur redeeming himself with figures of 4/25. Left arm spinner Shams Mulani also chipped in with three wickets. Mohammed Shami bowled 15 dot deliveries in his sixth consecutive SMAT T20 match while unheralded Karan Lal smoked 94 in just 47 balls as Bengal hammered Bihar by 9 wickets in a Group A match in Rajkot.