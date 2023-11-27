Surya is always there to support us if anything goes wrong: Prasidh

Thiruvananthapuram: Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership philosophy is very similar to his T20 batsmanship - uncomplicated and that’s what is helping the younger brigade perform well, feels team’s leading pacer Prasidh Krishna.

India is already 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series against Australia under Surya’s captaincy and Prasidh himself has

got a lot of backing as he came back strongly in the second game with three wickets after being hit for 50 in the first.

Asked about Surya’s captaincy style, Prasidh replied,

“It shows in the way he (Suryakumar) bats - very similar in his captaincy as well. He trusts his players, backs all of us to do what we want to do and he’s there right behind us to support if there’s anything going wrong.”

“That has been the name of the game and then that’s the word around freedom, go and

execute your plans out there and everyone trusts each other in the team,” the Karnataka speedster said.

He said he learnt a lot being a part of India’s World Cup campaign though he did not play a single match.

“Being a part of the squad was massive learning for me. That’s the biggest learning curve I’ve had since I’ve been a part of the team.

I got to learn a lot the way people prepare, the amount of information that you can take.”

However there is no substitute of learning by doing and Prasidh understood the difference of sitting in a World Cup dug-out and being out there and executing it for the team in pressure scenario.