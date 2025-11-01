Surya heaps praise on Abhishek

Melbourne: Opener Abhishek Sharma has carved out an identity for himself with his aggressive batting and he should stick to his approach, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on Friday after the visitors lost the second T20I against Australia by four wickets here.

The 25-year-old stood out as the lone performer in the top order smashing a 37-ball 68 as the rest crumbled.

“Abhishek has been doing this for quite some time now. He knows his game and his identity,” Suryakumar said. “He is not changing it anymore and hopefully he sticks to it and plays many more knocks like this for us.”

The Indian captain gave credit to Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood. “The way he (Hazlewood) bowled in the powerplay, if you’re four down in the powerplay it’s difficult to recover.”