Surya has to bat at No. 3 in T20WC, says Lara rooting for India-West Indies final

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav has to bat at number three, said the legendary Brian Lara as he rooted for an India-West Indies final at the T20 World Cup next month to fix the “wrong” of 2007 when India’s early exit “killed us in the Caribbean”.

India have expectedly retained proven performers like skipper Rohit

Sharma and Virat Kohli in

the squad, while deciding to keep young talent like Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh among reserves. Suryakumar, though, is part of the main squad.

“My one advice, and I don’t know if you’re going to like it or not, but Sky has to bat at three. He just has to bat at three. He is one of the greatest T20 players in the game. And you speak to players like Sir Viv, and he will tell you he used to want to get out there in the middle,” Lara said in an interaction with PTI editors at its headquarters which was facilitated by Star Sports.

“And I feel that that’s the same thing with SKY. So, get in on it as quickly as possible. He’s not an opener, get him

out there and if he can bat

for 10-15 overs, you know what’s going to happen. “He’s going to put you in an unassailable position if you bat

him first, or he’s going to win the game if he’s batting second. And then let everybody sort of position themselves outside of that, but a good structure is important,” he explained.

Suryakumar usually bats at number four for India and Kohli at three. Kohli opening the innings alongside Rohit to accommodate Surya at three is an option which will leave Yashasvi Jaiswal on the bench.

“Just find a way to make Suryakumar bat at three,” stressed Lara.

Lara, who is doing commentary in the IPL, said India doing well could also culminate in a final showdown with West Indies, which would make up for the disaster that was the 2007 ODI World Cup where India made a preliminary round exit.