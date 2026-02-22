Surya banks on flexibility, defends Abhishek ahead of SA clash

Ahmedabad: On the eve of their most significant T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture, India’s dressing room projected calm rather than concern, with Suryakumar Yadav outlining a measured, adaptable approach for Sunday’s contest against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Addressing the media, Suryakumar emphasised that India’s campaign has been shaped by shifting surfaces and tactical adjustment rather than unchecked aggression. “We are ready to adapt to any sort of wickets,” he said, reflecting on a group phase that moved from truer pitches in Mumbai to slower, two-paced tracks in Ahmedabad. “We now understand the kind of batting required after the powerplay and how to finish the game.”

Long associated with relentless early hitting, India’s batting has evolved into a more situational model this tournament. The emphasis, Suryakumar explained, is on managing risk through the middle overs and accelerating late once a platform is set. “We don’t want to become a team that keeps hitting blindly. If we lose two or three wickets early, we have to be smart between overs 7 and 15. Once the base is there, we know we can get 60–70 in the last five.”

That recalibration has become central to India’s Super 8 strategy. Starts have been steady rather than explosive, and spin has occasionally slowed progress in the middle overs, but the side’s depth has repeatedly restored momentum and lifted totals to competitive levels.

Management’s faith in clearly defined roles is most evident in their backing of opener Abhishek Sharma, yet to score in the tournament. Suryakumar dismissed concerns over his form. “People who are worried about him, I worry for them,” he said. “He is playing with his identity. If it comes off, it comes off. If not, the team is there to cover.”

Flexibility in the middle order has also defined India’s campaign. With multiple finishers available, the batting order remains fluid depending on match-ups and game situations. “From No. 3 to No. 7 or 8, everyone has to be flexible,” Suryakumar said, noting that players such as Shivam Dube or Hardik Pandya can be promoted if conditions demand early acceleration.

Conditions in Ahmedabad have influenced planning as well. Suryakumar acknowledged that fast bowlers have found movement with the new ball in both innings, making early wickets a recurring possibility. In such situations, he said, the focus shifts from tempo to consolidation. “If two wickets fall, someone has to take a backseat, build a partnership till the 10th over, and then we go again.”