Surya 7th in T20I rankings

Dubai: India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday climbed five places to seventh in the ICC men’s T20I rankings following a prolific run in the ongoing five-match home series against New Zealand, which India currently lead 3-0.

The former No.1 batter struck scores of 32, 82 not out and 57 not out to climb the table, as India dominate the upper reaches of the rankings with Abhishek Sharma at the summit and Tilak Varma in third position, just 10 days out from the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan, who hit 76 off 32 balls in the second match in Raipur has re-entered the rankings in the 64th position while Shivam Dubey (up nine places to 58th) and Rinku Singh (up 13 places to 68th) are among other batters to gain from the top-ranked

T20I side.