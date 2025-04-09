Suruchi on target at WC, wins gold

Buenos Aires: Indian teen shooter Suruchi Inder Singh produced a sensational performance to clinch her maiden ISSF World Cup medal -- a gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old shot a 244.6 in the eight-shooter final to finish on top of the podium and fetch India’s third gold of the ongoing World Cup.

The Chinese duo of Qian Wei, who shot a 241.9, and double Olympics medallist Jiang Ranxin (221.0) finished second and third, respectively.

Suruchi topped a star-studded qualification round that featured Paris Olympics mixed team champion Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic, reigning 25m world champion Doreen Vennekamp of Germany, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Veronika Major of Hungary, and top Chinese shooters Jiang and Qian, alongside medallist Manu Bhaker. Suruchi shot a 583, with Jiang finishing just a point behind, leading a trio of Chinese shooters into the finals. Doreen narrowly edged out Veronika on inner 10s and pipped Manu by a point.