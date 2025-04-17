Suruchi doubles the joy as Bhaker wins silver

lima: It was double delight for Suruchi Inder Singh as the teenaged Indian shooter combined with Saurabh Chaudhary to win the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal in the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday, adding to her triumph in the individual competition.

The duo of Suruchi and Saurabh shot a 17 to finish ahead of China’s Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu, who managed a 9, in the gold medal match.

In the bronze medal contest, India’s Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh (6) missed out on a podium finish after losing to Chinese pair of Qianke Ma and Yifan Zhang (16).

In the individual 10m air pistol event, Suruchi produced a sterling performance to clinch her second consecutive World Cup gold, while Bhaker bagged the silver to ensure India’s domination in the competition.

The Jhajjar-based Suruchi, 18, who had won her maiden World Cup gold in the season’s inaugural global event recently, tallied 243.6 in the 24-shot final, to leave Manu 1.3 points behind. China’s Yao Qianxun took the bronze.

Suruchi and Manu’s podium finishes meant that India collected one medal of each colour on the day, with men’s 10m air pistol marksman Saurabh Chaudhary earlier winning a bronze. India’s exploits in the Peruvian capital has taken the country to the top of the standings

with three medals.