Surprise maiden India call-up for Ayush Badoni

new delhi: Uncapped Ayush Badoni on Monday replaced Washington Sundar in India’s squad for the remaining two ODIs against New Zealand after the all-rounder was ruled out due to a rib injury.

Washington suffered the injury in the series-opener in Vadodara on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field. Despite the discomfort, he later came out to bat at No. 8 as India picked up a four-wicket win.

“India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday,” said the BCCI in a statement.

“He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion. Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches. Badoni being named in the national squad means that he will miss Delhi’s quarterfinal against Vidarbha. agencies