Superior Netherlands whip India 3-0 in BJKC

Bengaluru: India’s campaign in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs ended in utter disappointment as Netherlands handed the hosts a crushing 3-0 defeat in their Group G fixture here on Sunday. In the first singles, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty went down to Anouk Kovermans 2-6 4-6.

Sahaja Yamalapalli could not resist the powerful world No. 87 Suzan Lamens as the Dutch cruised to a 6-2 6-3 win at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. Later in the doubles, Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare were towelled by Lames and Demi Schuurs 6-1 6-1 in just 69 minutes.

Both India and the Netherlands had lost to Slovenia in their earlier matches, and will now return to their respective regional ties next year. Slovenia have progressed to the 2026 Qualifiers. After giving a tough fight to Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek on Saturday, Shrivalli might have cherished the hopes of pulling off a consolation win over the less experienced Kovermans. But those expectations were misplaced. The Netherlands girl lorwded over the Indian with powerful serves and ground strokes.

The 21-year-old Dutch imparted acute angles to her massive first serves as Shrivalli often struggled for return, one of the primary reasons why she conceded double break to go 2-5 behind

in the first set.

The breaks came in the third and seventh games, and a hold in the ninth helped Kovermans pocket opening set without batting an eyelid.