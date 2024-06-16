Super-sub Wout Weghorst scores late again in Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Poland at Euro 2024

Hamburg: Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst loves to make a big impression off the bench and he did it again Sunday late in a 2-1 win over Poland at the European Championship.

The giant striker struck with a low left-foot shot in the 83rd minute with his first touch after coming on to replace Memphis Depay who had wasted several shooting chances.

The late win puts some pressure on Group D favourite France, which already beat the Dutch twice in qualifying last year and plays Austria on Monday.

Poland was forced to cope without its injured star Robert Lewandowski, but soon found a goal from his replacement who matured in Major League Soccer.

Adam Buksa used all his 6-foot-3 (1.91 meters) height when circled by four Dutch defenders at a 16th-minute corner to guide a header into the net. Buksa had 2 ½ prolific years with the New England Revolution until 2022.