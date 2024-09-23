Super sub Vinicius leads Real Madrid comeback win over Espanyol

Barcelona: Joan Garcia showed why he is an up-and-coming goalkeeper — until Vinicius Junior got the Real Madrid scoring machine going.

Vinicius went off the bench to assist Rodrygo and score one of his own and Kylian Mbappe added a late penalty as Madrid topped a tenacious Espanyol 4-1 in the Spanish League on Saturday.

Garcia made several saves for the visitors before the Olympic gold medalist started an attack with a long pass from his box that ended with an own goal by counterpart Thibaut Courtois in the 54th minute.

But Garcia’s only slip of the match let Dani Carvajal equalize four minutes later when Jude Bellingham’s low pass squirmed under the goalie. The Madrid right back had to only push it over the line for 1-1.

Vinicius rested in the first half as Carlo Ancelotti rotated his attacking bunch. But the coach sent the Brazil forward on immediately after Espanyol went ahead. Vinicius then took control, curling in a perfect cross with the outer tip of his left boot for Rodrygo to score in the 75th.

Vinicius beat Garcia in the 78th for his goal after Espanyol lost the ball and Mbappe played his attack partner clear on the break.

Mbappe converted a 90th-minute spot kick after Endrick went on late and earned a penalty from Carlos Romero.

“We made mistakes that maybe you can get away with in other games, but not here,” Espanyol coach Manolo González said.

Madrid pulled to one point behind leader Barcelona before it plays at Villarreal on Sunday.

Bellingham had a scare when he fell awkwardly on his right shoulder in the first half, but after briefly being seen by a doctor on the sideline he went back on. Ancelotti said it did not look like the England midfielder was fine.

Unsurprisingly, Ancelotti said he was satisfied with the “well-rounded” performance.

Garcia in goalAfter helping Spain win Olympic gold this summer, Garcia was rumored to have been close to a move to Arsenal before finally staying put at the club he helped return to Spain’s top flight last season.

And he showed his quality at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Garcia made at least eight saves before he turned playmaker with a booming kick from his box that launched Jofre Carreras down the left flank. Jofre won the end line before his low pass hit Courtois’ leg and turned into the net. But once Madrid started clicking, even an inspired García couldn’t keep them out.

Double deflectionTwo similar goals within three minutes of one another lifted Valencia to a 2-0 win over Girona at home.

A pair of shots by Luis Rioja and Dani Gómez in the 56th and 58th both took deflections off Girona defender Juanpe Ramirez before skirting past goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Gazzaniga was to blame for Girona’s loss at Paris Saint-Germain midweek in the Catalan club’s Champions

League debut.