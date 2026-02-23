Super Flop: South Africa outplay India in Super 8 no-contest

Ahmedabad: India failed to handle the test of fire thrown at them by South Africa, losing tamely to the Proteas by 76 runs in the Super 8 contest of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night. Hype and hope turned to a state of helplessness as the Proteas, led by Aiden Markram, throttled India in front of a packed stadium.



From 4pm in the evening, fans had started making their way to the stadium. Sadly, what India had to offer was poor cricket, what with a record capacity of over 1,00,00 fans witnessing a massive debacle from the Men in Blue. Leading the way for SA with the ball was Marco Jansen, as he took four for 22.

As had been mentioned before, the performance from India in the league phase was shaky, despite four wins. On Sunday, South Africa showed they are a professional outfit firing on all cylinders. Batting, bowling with cunning and outstanding fielding, all that meshed into nicety as South Africa choked India in a key contest.

Early on, India may have thought they had the runner-up of the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in trouble as Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Sigh throttled the SA batters. To have lost three wickets for 20 runs was not a good sight for SA. If India thought they had the choke chain to tighten, what David Miller, Dewald Bravis and Tristan Stubbs produced from their blades was bold and beautiful cricket.

There was stroke production, which was scintillating as these three batters showed what it is to attack even on a slow wicket. The kind of strike rates which Miller (63 off 35 balls), Bravis (45 off 29 balls), and Stubbs (44 off 24 balls) churned out was scary. For these three batters to collar the Indian bowling was unprecedented. Worse, the man who had done well till now in the World Cup, Varun Chakravarthy, was taken to the cleaners.

Nicknamed the mystery spinner, Varun was hammered at will as he conceded 47 runs in four overs. Worse, Hardik Pandya, the man touted as an all-rounder was also pounded for runs. To conceded 45 runs in four over was just a bit too much. As for Shivam Dube, he was easy meat, going for 32 runs in two overs.

A total of 187 was a big one for South Africa. They knew they had the arsenal and the discipline to attack India, though the famed Indian batting line-up, on paper, was supposed to explode. Jeez, the way Markram shuffled the bowling attack was a delight. He started with an over himself and consumed Ishan Kishan for a blob, caught by Rickleton.

What followed from the South African bowlers was magic. The variety in the SA bowling attack was a delight to watch. The combination of right arm fast bowlers and the cunning of left-arm Marco Jansen was a potent potion. Sadly, despite all this, what was glaringly ugly from India was the unwillingness to show spine and lose wickets.

Each batter who came and went, minus effort, concentration and intent, presented a poor sight. Of course, Abhishek Sharma, who may have enjoyed himself with 15 runs, after three ducks earlier, was relieved. He got some runs, but what was needed was application, not throwing his bat like a club cricketer. Once he was tested by a Jansen delivery, he had committed himself to a shot which hit the toe of the bat. The ball looped high and what a splendid catch from Corbin Bosch brought his dismissal.

For sure, the way the SA bowling was firing on all cylinders, it was a clear demonstration of planning and not letting the Indian batting settle. For those who wonder who takes the decisions in Team India, to drop vice-captain Axar Patel, as SA have three left-handers was bizarre. The Indian batting, which had been rejigged after early wickets fell, looked shaky. It was crumbling like a house of cards, where Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar and Surya, the skipper, himself flopped.

Surya knew he was not going to be given pace by the SA bowling attack, where Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Corbin Bosch were spot on. They used brain and conditions to the hilt. Indeed, the dismissal of Surya, for 18, was a clear sign he failed as captain. His job was to anchor the innings. No, he did not get going. As for the other big player, Hardik Pandya was consumed for 18 by Keshav Maharaj, a slow left-arm bowler who was devastating.

Where did India lose the plot? Almost everywhere on Sunday night, poor bowling, wrong choices of players and being outplayed. Reality dawns on India, they have lost in the Super 8, which comes as a big jolt. As for the Indians fans who were inside the arena and those watching on television, there was misery all around.