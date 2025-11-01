Super Cup: Stubborn EB hold MBSG, enter semis

Margao: East Bengal FC produced a disciplined defensive performance to hold arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goal-less draw and qualify for the semifinals of the Super Cup from Group A here on Friday.

Both sides finished on six points, but Oscar Bruzon’s men advanced to the last-four stage owing to their superior goal difference, aided by the 4-0 thrashing of Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday.

In a match short on clear chances, East Bengal’s backline, led by Anwar Ali, stayed compact and organised throughout, frustrating the ISL champions who needed a win to qualify for the semifinals.

The best opening of the first half came in the 24th minute when Bipin Singh’s header from a Miguel Figueira cross struck the post and came back into play. Mohun Bagan pressed hard after the break. In the 46th minute, Liston Colaco’s looping header from an Apuia delivery narrowly missed the target, landing on the roof of the net.

The Mariners had their best spell around the 67th and 69th minutes, when Liston’s shot was blocked by Ali, followed by a free-kick double chance -- Jason Cummings’ attempt hit the wall before Liston’s retaken effort was also charged down.

Cummings then crossed from the rebound, but Aldred’s header went off target. Despite late pressure, the Bruzon-coached side held firm, with Aiban Dohling and Hijazi Maher impressing at the back, while Kamaljit Singh ensured a clean sheet.