Super Cup: ‘Six-pack’ NEU drub Sporting, in last-8

Bhubaneswar: Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie struck a brilliant hat-trick as NorthEast United FC demolished Mohammedan Sporting 6-0 to enter the Kalinga Super Cup quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Indian Super League’s highest goal-getter Ajaraie scored in the 18th, 57th and 90+2 minutes while Jithin MS (3rd), Nestor Albiach Roger (42nd) and Guillermo Fernandez Hierro (66th) also found the target for NorthEast United in the completely one-sided match.

NorthEast United have had a penchant for scoring early in games this season and they continued that trend, with a goal in the third minute. Jithin MS capitalised on some lacklustre Mohammedan defending to smartly volley Nestor Albiach’s cross from inside the six-yard box and give his side the lead. Mohammedan slowly grew into the game and in the 12th minute, Lalremsanga had the best chance for his side, after being played through on the right side of the box by a wavy Robi Hansda run.

The angle was acute and yet the winger took a shot which was parried to safety.