Super Cup: Punjab vs bogey team Goa

Bhubaneswar: Confident after a dominant victory in the previous outing, Punjab FC would hope to keep the momentum and snap their losing streak against formidable FC Goa when the two sides clash in the Super Cup quarterfinals here Saturday.

Punjab eased past Odisha FC 3-0 while FC Goa got the better of I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC by the same scoreline to book their last-eight berths.

The Shers put in a dominant display in the Round of 16 against the home side with Asmir Suljic, Ezequiel Vidal and Nihal Sudeesh scoring the goals. Iker Guarrotxena scored a hat-trick for the Goan side and will be the main threat to Punjab’s defence. Goa did a double over Punjab in the Indian Super League.