Super Cup: EB out for revenge against MBSG

fatorda: Picking up pieces from their IFA Shield final defeat, East Bengal will be eyeing revenge against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a group A contest which will double up as the virtual quarterfinal of the Super Cup here on Friday.

Nearly two weeks ago, Mohun Bagan shot-stopper Vishal Kaith’s brilliant save in the tiebreaker caused heartbreak for East Bengal fans after the red and gold brigade clearly was the better team through the regulation and extra time.

The team that wins the ‘Kolkata Derby’ will march straight into the semi-finals but in case of a draw, East Bengal will advance provided Dempo don’t win their match against Chennaiyin FC by five or more goals.

However, if Dempo win exactly 4-0, it will all come down to a draw of lots between the Golden Eagles and the Red and Gold Brigade, provided the derby ends goalless.

If Dempo win by a four-goal margin despite having conceded against Chennaiyin, and the derby ends goalless, then the Goan club will qualify.

In essence, East Bengal hold the upper hand, but Mohun Bagan’s fate is still in their own hands — win, and they are through.

The arithmetic adds tension to an already combustible fixture, but East Bengal head coach Óscar Bruzón has repeatedly warned his players against complacency.

“We’re not thinking about a draw,” he insisted.