Sunil Chhetri felicitated ahead of landmark 150th match

Guwahati: Indian football star Sunil Chhetri was felicitated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for appearing in his 150th international game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Chhetri marked the occasion with a goal from the spot in the 37th minute.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, Assam Football Association secretary Sangrang Brahma, AIFF’s technical committee chairperson I.M. Vijayan were among the dignitaries who presented mementos to India captain Chhetri before the start of the match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.