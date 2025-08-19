Sunday blues for Atleti

Madrid: Despite debuting most of their new signings, Atletico Madrid couldn’t avoid conceding two late goals and losing their opening Spanish league match for the first-ever time under coach

Diego Simeone.

Host Espanyol’s 2-1 win on Sunday was Atletico’s first opening defeat since Simeone took over in late 2011. It hadn’t previously lost an opening league game since 2009.

It was a good start for Espanyol under the ownership of Engand-based group Velocity Sport Limited and its American shareholders.

“What a wonderful way to start the season, with a win against Atlético Madrid!” U.S. businessman Alan Pace posted on Instagram after attending the match in Barcelona.

Simeone started the match with five of the club’s new signings for the season — Álex Baena, Thiago Almada, Johnny Cardoso, David Hancko and Matteo Ruggeri. Giacomo Raspadori also made his debut coming off the bench in the second half.

Atletico took the lead with Julián Alvarez’s free-kick in the 37th minute but conceded goals by Miguel Rubio in the 73rd and Pere Milla in the 84th.

“It happens,” Simeone said. “The result hurts, but it’s going to make us improve and grow. I’m left with all the good things the team did.”

Last season, Atletico only twice lost a league match that they were leading.

PSG scrape through

Paris: Vitinha broke the deadlock with the aid of a lucky deflection as Paris Saint-Germain began their Ligue 1 title defence with an unconvincing 1-0 win at Nantes.

Champions League winners PSG looked short of ideas, just as it had for long spells against Europa League champions Tottenham during the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday. Portugal midfielder Vitinha collected the ball about 20 meters out and his strike clipped defender Chidozie Awaziem as he tried to duck under the ball, before wrong-footing goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. agencies