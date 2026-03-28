Summertime madness

bengaluru: If it’s summer, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is never far behind. In Bengaluru, home to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the buzz is unmistakable. From die-hard fans to politicians, the scramble for tickets and passes has reached a fever pitch — even as memories linger of June 4, 2025, when a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives.



In tribute, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, led by president Venkatesh Prasad, has decided to keep 11 seats vacant this season. The gesture goes beyond symbolism — a reminder that the tragedy cannot be forgotten.

From Saturday, however, attention shifts to the field. RCB face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening clash, and with security tightened and crowd control measures in place, the city is ready. After weeks of uncertainty, Bengaluru will host the opener, much to the relief of fans and organisers alike.

IPL followers are known for their passion. Many have arrived in the city without tickets, hoping for a glimpse of Virat Kohli, whose aura continues to draw crowds. Defending champions RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, will be under pressure from the outset.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by Ishan Kishan with Abhishek Sharma as his deputy, begin their campaign without Pat Cummins, who is recovering from injury. The Australian is expected to return later in the tournament, but SRH will aim to start strongly regardless.

The IPL’s enduring appeal lies in its star power and deep talent pool. Chennai Super Kings still enjoy a massive following, with MS Dhoni at the helm. The addition of Sanju Samson only strengthens their batting firepower.

Across teams, expectations run high. Shubman Gill will look to lead Gujarat Titans from the front, while Shreyas Iyer remains key to Punjab’s ambitions. Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, boast formidable depth, with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah forming a core that can turn matches.

Elsewhere, Axar Patel leads Delhi Capitals with quiet confidence, while Rishabh Pant’s return to fitness is a boost for Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals will keep an eye on young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while Kolkata Knight Riders, under Ajinkya Rahane, aim for a stronger showing this season.

The IPL is as much about its fans as its cricket. Packed schedules, high intensity and relentless travel make it a gruelling competition — but one players have come to embrace.