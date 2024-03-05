Sumit Nagal wins on Indian Wells debut

Indian Wells: Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal brushed past the challenge of American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets in his first outing at the Indian Wells Masters here.

The India number one beat Dostanic in straight sets 6-2 6-2 in the first round of the qualifying on Monday.

Seeded eighth, Nagal took 68 minutes to emerge winner on his Indian Wells debut without facing a single break point in the entire match.

By making the final qualifying round, Nagal assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money.

Nagal made history by becoming the first Indian men’s singles player in a decade to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

He also won the Chennai Challengers title, entering the top 100 rankings following the triumph.