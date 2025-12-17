Sumit Nagal to lead India’s challenge

Bengaluru: India’s top-ranked male tennis player Sumit Nagal will lead the country’s challenge at the 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open to be held here from January 5 to 11.

A flagship event on the ATP Challenger Tour, the tournament continues to grow in stature as one of India’s most prominent international tennis competitions.

Bengaluru Open continues to be an integral part of the ATP Challenger Tour. Upgraded in 2025 from an ATP Challenger 100 to a Challenger 125 event, the tournament now offers a total prize purse of over USD 225,000 drawing top players from around the world.

The elevated status has ensured a strong and competitive field, reinforcing its position as a key fixture on the global tennis calendar.

A former champion of the tournament in 2017, Nagal will be joined

by Aryan Shah, a promising young Indian talent who performed consistently on the ITF and ATP Challenger circuits.

The official main-draw singles acceptance list for the 2026 edition features a strong lineup of international players, led by ATP Tour title winner and former top-100

Spaniard Pedro Martinez, former ATP top-25 player and Davis Cup regular

Daniel Evans of Great Britain, and former top-35 player and US Open quarterfinalist Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

The field is further strengthened by former junior World No.1 and Australian Open boys’ champion Harold Mayot (France), Davis Cup match-winner Borna Gojo (Croatia), ATP Challenger Finals champion Duje Ajdukovic (Croatia), former ATP top-100 player Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (Germany)

and 2019 US Open boys’ singles champion Jonas Forejtek (Czech Republic). Also set to

compete are Jay Clarke (Great Britain), Benjamin Hassan (Lebanon), Matej Dodig (Croatia), Timofey Skatov (Kazakhstan), Max Houkes (Netherlands), Ilia Simakin, Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan), Petr Bar Biryukov, Matteo Martineau (France), Antoine Ghibaudo (France), Michael Geerts (Belgium), Dan Martin (Canada) and Neil Oberleitner (Austria).