Sumit Nagal makes early exit from Paris

Paris: Sumit Nagal stuck to his strong baseline game but that didn’t seem to be enough against mercurial Frenchman Corentin

Moutet, who knocked out the Indian from the Paris Olympics with a stylish three-set win, here Sunday.

In his second appearance at the Olympic Games, Nagal bounced back after losing the first set but fell 2-6 6-4 5-7 in two hours and 28 minutes at a packed court seven at the Roland Garros.

In the Tokyo Games, Nagal had lost in the second round to Russian Daniil Medvedev but could not make the most of a manageable opener today.

He was up 2-0 in the decider with an early break but allowed Moutet to claw his way back and win.

It has always been a battle of attrition between Nagal and Moutet with three of their last four outings being three-set affairs and it was no different today.