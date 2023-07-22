Sumit Nagal excited about Hangzhou Asian Games

New Delhi: The build-up for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, is on in right earnest. As Asia’s elite athletes gear up for the extravaganza from September 23 to October 8, India’s own tennis exponent Sumit Nagal is looking forward to the Asiad. He had represented India at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and then faced injury problems with his wrist.



Speaking to Millenium Post, Nagal opened up on the Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s a good opportunity. I do believe it’s gonna be one of the strongest Asian Games as there are a lot of good players coming out. So I will be looking forward to it and to play the Olympics is a dream come true for every athlete,” said Nagal.

At 25, Nagal realises life as a tennis journeyman is not easy. He has faced ups and downs, seen near starvation during the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany for two years. Being in a country where there were strict restrictions, Nagal learnt how hard it was as a professional player. However, he did not give up.

“This year has been treating me alright. I didn’t have a good start as I was ranked outside 500 and it is very tough to schedule or to get into the tournaments with that rank. But I have been doing my best to stay healthy and keep performing,” said Nagal, ranked 231 at present in singles.

Minus sponsors, Nagal finds it hard to make both ends meet. There was a time when he was seen as exceptional talent by mentor Mahesh Bhupathi.

He then got support from the foundation run by Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. Now, it’s all about making both ends meet and play tennis for a living.

“I don’t have much help as of now. It is not easy to find sponsors in tennis,” said Nagal, in a matter-of-fact tone.

What is it that drives Nagal even now? Many tennis players throw in the towel and move to something new. “In my eyes it is (important) to stay healthy, stay hungry on the court and doing your job in and out every single day and keep on improving. The only goal I have for now is to stay healthy and keep improving,” stressed a positive Nagal.

Not long ago, Nagal was expected to break into the Top 100 in singles ranking. When he took a set off Roger Federer at the US Open in 2019, even the Swiss maestro was impressed. But then, the COVID-19 pandemic saw Nagal struggle.

His wrist injuries and surgeries were not easy to deal with. He is aware, if he wins medals in the Asian Games, it could bring him some rewards. Like many Indian athletes, he continues to ply his trade,

hoping that he can overcome the odds.