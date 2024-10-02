Sumit Nagal crashes out in first round of Shanghai Masters

Shanghai: Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal’s campaign in the Shanghai Masters ended in a first-round exit after he suffered a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to China’s Wu Yibing here on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who has been in the news recently due to his dispute with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) regarding his participation in the Davis Cup fixture against Sweden, went down in straight sets leading to his second straight first-round

elimination.