Sumit Nagal bows out

Chengdu: India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific wild card play-off tournament after losing to Yunchaokete Bu of China in straight sets in the quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Nagal, seeded sixth in the tournament, lost 2-6 2-6 to the top-seeded Chinese opponent. The Chengdu event, which runs from November 24–29 at the Sichuan International Tennis Centre, offers the men’s and women’s singles winners wildcard entry into the main draw of the 2026 Australian Open.