Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 71

New Delhi: India’s Sumit Nagal continued his ascent in the ATP singles chart, climbing to a career-high ranking of 71 on Monday.

His previous best was 77 last week.

The Olympic-bound Nagal jumped six places following his runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who will be the sole Indian in the men’s singles event at the Paris Olympics, has so far logged 777 ATP points. A string of impressive results in recent times has not only helped Nagal improve his ranking but also make the cut for singles event at the Paris Games.