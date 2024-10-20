Sultan of Johor Cup: India beat Great Britain

Johor Bahru: Dilraj Singh and Sharda Nand Tiwari scored a brace each as the Indian junior men’s hockey team continued its winning run, defeating Great Britain 6-4 in a high-scoring game at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.

Mohd Konain Dad (7th minute) opened India’s account before Dilraj (17th, 50th), Sharda Nand (20th, 50th) struck.

Manmeet Singh (26th) also scored for India, while Rory Penrose (2nd, 15th) and Michael Royden (46h, 59th) put their names on the scoreboard for Great Britain.

High on confidence after their opening match win against Japan on Saturday, the Indian side

continued in the same vein, and stamped its authority from the word go.

Though they suffered an early setback, when a defensive error cost them dearly in the second minute of the game with Penrose scoring from Britain’s first penalty corner, India bounced back in the seventh minute with a goal by Dad from a set piece.

Great Britain, however, regained their lead in the 15th minute when Penrose scored his second goal through another penalty corner.

But it was India who dominated the second quarter with their forwardline working in tandem, as they scored three back-to-back goals.