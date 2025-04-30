Sudirman Cup: India bow out

Xiamen: Struggling singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy disappointed yet again as India crashed out of the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals after losing 1-4 to formidable Indonesia in a Group D

match here Tuesday.

Having lost to Denmark 1-4 in their opening match on Sunday, India needed to win Tuesday’s contest to stay alive in the race for the knockout stage. The defeat has rendered India’s last group match on Thursday against England -- who also made an exit from the tournament -- inconsequential.

Indonesia, who had beaten England 5-0 on Sunday, and Denmark made it to the knock-out round after winning two matches on the trot. Denmark prevailed over

England 5-0 on Tuesday.

With only two teams progressing from the group to the knockout round, it was a must-win match for India but they were outclassed by their more fancied opponents. The poor form of their star singles players -- Prannoy and Sindhu -- did not help the team’s cause.

Sindhu and Prannoy had lost their respective women’s and singles matches against Denmark also.