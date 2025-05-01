Sudirman Cup: India beat Eng

Xiamen: India beat England 3-2 in their final group D match to register a consolation win at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals here on Thursday. India had suffered their second defeat on the trot after losing 1-4 against Indonesia at the Xiamen Fenghuang Gymnasium to crash out of the race to the quarterfinals.

Indonesia and Denmark qualified for the quarterfinals from Group D as only the top two teams from each of the four groups will make the knockouts. With nothing to lose, world No. 44 Anupama Upadhyaya got the better of lower-ranked Miu Lin Ngan 21-12 21-16 in the women’s singles. Satish Kumar Karunakaran then had to toil hard for one hour and 13 minutes to get past Harry Huang 18-21 22-20 21-13 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

The women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra then beat the English pair of Lizzie Tolman and Estelle Van Leeuwen 21-17 21-17 to secure the contest for India.