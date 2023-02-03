Sudeva Delhi taste season’s 1st success, beat Rajasthan United

New Delhi: Sudeva Delhi finally tasted victory in the ongoing edition of the I-League as they beat 10-men Rajasthan United FC 3-2 at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

Seilenthang Lotjem (20th minute), Alexis Gomez (26th) and Shavkati Khotam (67th) struck for Sudeva while Atai Dzhumashev (31st) found the target for Rajasthan United after Sukhandeep Singh of Delhi scored an own goal in the 19th minute.

Despite their first win of the season, which came in the 13th round, Sudeva remained rooted at 12th and last place with just five points. Rajasthan’s central defender Amritpal Singh was sent off after receiving his second yellow card early in the match as he brought down Alexis Gomez on the edge of the penalty box.

However, instead of Sudeva capitalising on the one-man advantage, it was Rajasthan who went 1-0 up in the 19th minute.

It was a lucky break for them as left-winger Atai Dzhumashev cut into the box and hardly had anyone on the other side to cross. So, he went for a hopeful shot, which Sudeva defender Sukhandeep Singh unintentionally sent into his own

net.