Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1

Enschede: Another weekend, another European final for Rodri.

The midfielder whose goal in Istanbul secured Manchester City’s first Champions League title on Saturday played another key role as Spain beat European champion Italy 2-1 on Thursday to advance to the Nations League final against Luka Modric’s Croatia on Sunday.

“I’m thrilled with my year,” Rodri said. “It’s been a huge effort with the World Cup and winning the historic treble with Manchester City and now we’re in the (Nations League) final.”

With extra time looming, Rodri’s deflected shot fell to substitute Joselu in the 88th minute and the Espanyol striker who was only just onside turned in the winner from close range at FC Twente Stadium. “I didn’t actually celebrate too much because I wasn’t sure it would count,” Rodri said. “Joselu got into the space. He scored a really important goal for us.” It is a second chance for Spain, which reached the Nations League final in 2021 beating Italy in the semifinals before losing to France.

It also was a turnaround in fortunes for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique after the World Cup in Qatar. He entered the match under pressure after his first two matches in charge were a hard-fought victory against a Norway team missing Erling Haaland and a 2-0 loss to Scotland.

“We just needed time,” he said. “I’ve always said that this is a process and it takes time to establish ideas. It takes time in training. We were unlucky that day.”

Spain had opened the scoring in the third minute when veteran Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci was tackled by Gavi and dispossessed by Yeremy Pino, who then calmly fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma.