Subrayen makes it SA’s day as Pant falls for 17

Bengaluru: Two cavalier shimmies, two well-timed fours and a nothing shot summarised Rishabh Pant’s 29-minute 17, which aptly reflected in India A’s 234 all out against South Africa A on the second day of the four-day match here on Friday.

After bowling out SA A for 309, overnight 299/9, in the first session, India succumbed to their own waywardness and the relentlessness of off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen (5/61), to concede an innings lead of 75.

Teenager Ayush Mhatre (65, 76 balls) was the lone India A batter who displayed some resolve on the day.

In their second innings, the tourists were 30 for no loss, extending the lead to 105 runs. Jordan Hermann (12) and Lesego Senokwane (9) were batting at the stumps, reinforcing the hold the Proteas had on the opposition on the day.

But as it was expected, Pant’s comeback innings offered an interesting sub-text to the day’s proceedings. Pant did an excellent job behind the wicket on his return to competitive cricket after three months but he failed to replicate it in front of the wicket.

The left-hander started the innings with an almighty heave against pacer Tshepo Moraki that connected with thin air rather than the ball, and soon opened the account with a four over mid-on off Subrayen in the sixth ball he faced.